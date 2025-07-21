Lahore woman caught on camera assaulting driver after minor accident (VIDEO)

2:35 pm | Jul 21, 2025
LAHORE – Another case of road rage occurred in the busy streets of Dharampura when two cars collided, leading to heated altercation between a male and female motorist.

The situation escalated when the female driver physically assaulted the man and used abusive language, sparking public outrage. A bystander captured the whole incident on camera, and the clip is now making the rounds on social media.

Eyewitnesses said the collision was minor, but the woman lost her cool after her car’s bumper was damaged. In a fit of anger, she repeatedly slapped the other driver and abused him, despite attempts by a traffic police officer to calm the situation.

The officer can be seen in the video trying to mediate between the two, but the woman continued her aggressive behavior. The altercation caused disruption in traffic flow in the area, adding to the frustration of other commuters.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any legal action has been taken against those involved. Meanwhile, social media users and rights activists are calling for investigation and appropriate legal measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

