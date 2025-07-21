Exhumation ordered as Balochistan chief justice takes notice of honour killings

QUETTA – Balochistan High Court (BHC) takes notice of the killing of a couple in Degari area in the name of tribal honour.

The BHC chief justice has summoned the Additional Chief Secretary for Home and the Inspector General of Police on July 22.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate of Quetta has also issued orders for the exhumation of the woman who was killed in Degari. The exhumation is being carried out in the presence of the Judicial Magistrate as per court orders.

So far, 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident in Sanjdi Degari, Balochistan, and a case has been registered at the Hanna Urak police station.

The horrifying act was carried out just before Eidul al-Azha, but only surfaced after a disturbing video of the killing hit internet, sparking public fury and demands for immediate justice.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed 11 arrests in a post. “So far, 11 accused have been arrested. The operation is ongoing, and every person involved will be brought to justice. The state stands with the oppressed.”

He revealed that provincial government had taken suo motu notice the moment the viral footage emerged. A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws, signaling that this is more than just a local tragedy — it’s a challenge to the rule of law. CM said those who think they can kill in the name of honour and get away with it are wrong. The law will hunt them down. This barbarism will not be tolerated.

The couple, reportedly in an arranged marriage, were gunned down in what officials describe as a cold-blooded ambush, carried out in the name of tribal honour. The killers, emboldened by twisted traditions, filmed the act, and that very footage is now serving as evidence against them.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the case is being treated as an “emergency-level priority.” Intelligence and security agencies are on high alert, working to determine the exact location, motives, and identify any remaining accomplices.