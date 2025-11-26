Man shaves 15-year-old sister’s head in Lahore for alleged friendship with man

LAHORE – A 15-year-old girl suffered shocking family violence for allegedly having a friendship with a young man in Chungi Amer Sidhu area of Lahore.

Reports said the victim, who hails from Shahdara Town, had been visiting her brother’s house located in Baba Farid Colony when the incident took place.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town Shehrbano Naqvi confirmed the incident, revealing that the family members, including the girl’s brother, sister-in-law, and two relatives, shaved the teen’s head as a form of punishment for alleged friendship with a man.

The perpetrators also filmed the assault and threatened to release the disturbing video online. The girl, traumatized by the attack, was then rescued by local law enforcement.

Following the incident, the SHO of Kot Lakhpat, along with a police team, successfully arrested four of the accused from the area.

The arrested individuals include the girl’s brother, Qasim, her sister-in-law, Masooma, along with Samir and Ganger Bibi.

SP Naqvi stated that the girl’s father, Dilbar, filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of the case and the swift action by the police.

The authorities have vowed to take strong action against the offenders and prevent further incidents of honor-based violence.