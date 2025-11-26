South Africa crush India by 408 runs to complete historic Test series sweep

GUWAHATI – South Africa defeated India by massive 408 runs in the second test in Guwahati to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Wednesday, ending a 25-year drought of winning a Test series on Indian soil.

Chasing a target of 549, India were all out for 140 runs on the final day of the match with Ravindra Jadeja remaining top scorer with 54 runs.

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first and posted a strong total of 489 in their opening innings. India struggled in reply and were bowled out for 201, falling 288 runs short and conceding a massive first-innings deficit.

With a dominant lead in hand, South Africa began their second innings confidently and declared at 260 for 5, setting India an imposing target.

The home side faltered once again, managing only 140 runs in their second innings, which handed the Proteas a thumping victory by 408 runs.

This remarkable win marks South Africa’s first Test series triumph in India since the year 2000. It follows their earlier success at Eden Gardens, where they claimed a 30-run victory on the third day of the previous Test.