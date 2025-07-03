Bonanza Satrangi staffer assaulted by influential woman as viral video causes outrage

KARACHI – An employee at Bonanza Satrangi outlet in Karachi was assaulteda and huniliated by a furious woman in shocking incident caught on camera. The viral clip sparked intense outrage on social media, with netizens demanding immediate justice and accountability.

Other consumers captured the shameful incident as a woman can be seen slapping, and stomping on the staff member in full view of customers and employees. The man, clearly distressed, remained silent and composed, seemingly afraid of losing his job.

What’s more disturbing is the non-concerns of bystanders, as staff, and security, who did nothing to intervene. Some social media users condemned apparent class-based power dynamic, questioning whether the situation would have been treated differently if the roles were reversed.

“If a man had done this to a woman, there would have been immediate arrests and outrage. Why the silence now?” one users asked.

As of now, the clothing brand has not issued an official statement, and there’s no public indication of support for the assaulted employee. Human rights activists, lawyers, and civil society members have called on authorities to file charges against the assailant and investigate the store’s failure to protect its staff.

The incident has once again highlighted widening gap between power and justice, where wealth and status seem to overshadow basic human rights.