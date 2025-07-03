‘Severe weather conditions’ expected till July 8 amid active monsoon system

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts for various regions of Pakistan in light of forecasted severe weather conditions expected from 2nd to 8th July 2025.

These alerts highlight the growing risk of flash floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and urban flooding in different parts of the country.

Low to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until 5th July, after which an active Southwest Monsoon system, coupled with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country generating moderate to heavy rainfall and localized thunderstorms.

The most affected regions are upper catchments of major rivers including Central and Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the northeastern parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore.

Due to this forecast, increased river flows are expected across the country. In particular, River Kabul at Nowshera is likely to receive a surge due to swelling of its tributaries such as River Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani Nullah. Inflows into Tarbela Dam may reach the low flood limit. Flash floods in riverine areas, especially where nullahs and local streams converge, may pose threats to nearby settlements.

Simultaneously, the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and landslides has increased in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where ongoing high temperatures have accelerated glacier and snow melt. The situation is further aggravated by incoming moist currents and rainfall. Vulnerable glacial valleys and narrow mountain passes may face sudden GLOF events, flash floods, road blockages, and disruptions to infrastructure and tourism.

In northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal districts, local nullahs such as Aik, Deg, Bein, Basantar, and Palku may overflow, causing waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying neighborhoods. In D.G. Khan and Rajanpur, hill torrents may also be activated, causing localized low-level flooding.

NDMA urges the public to take precautionary measures. Residents in at-risk areas should avoid unnecessary travel, secure important belongings, and prepare for potential evacuation.

Tourists are advised against visiting high-altitude and glacial regions during this period. Municipal and district administrations are instructed to ensure readiness of flood response teams, clearing of storm water drains and nullahs, and maintaining rapid response capabilities.

Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads and underpasses, which can be hazardous even at shallow water levels.