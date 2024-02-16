Search

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz's role in Imran Khan's ouster

Web Desk
08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ouster
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday clarified that he mistakenly named former ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed while naming the people behind former prime minister Imran Khan's ouster from power. 

The clarification comes a day after the JUI-F chief gave some bold statements in an interview, alleging that the no-confidence motion against Khan was tabled on the directives of ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The PDM removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in April 2022. Led by Shehbaz Sharif, the PDM then ruled the country for 16 months before handing over the reins to the caretaker government.

Fazl said during the interview, “While the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was running the movement for a no-confidence motion, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid told me that I could do whatever I wanted, but within the system.”

The JUI-F chief said Hamid told him that he could not “do anything outside the system” — meaning that every move should be made inside the parliament, not on the streets.

“But I rejected his directions,” he said, but noted that later on, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and others left the PTI-led government. 

The JUI-F head admitted that uttering the name of Faiz Hamid was a slip of tongue. 

Earlier in the day, both Gen Bajwa and Lt Gen Faiz rejected the statement given by Fazlur Rehman. 

Fazl says Gen Bajwa was behind no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

