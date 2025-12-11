Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves bolstered as IMF transfers $1.2 Billion

ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received approximately $1.2 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

IMF Executive Board completed the second review of Pakistan’s EFF on December 8, 2025, approving a disbursement of SDR 760 million, and also approved the first tranche of SDR 154 million under the RSF. Together, these funds, totaling SDR 914 million (around $1.2 billion) — were transferred to Pakistan on December 10, 2025, and will be reflected in the country’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending December 12.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke hailed Pakistan’s reform efforts, saying, “Reforms under the EFF have preserved macroeconomic stability despite recent shocks. GDP growth is picking up, inflation expectations are anchored, and fiscal and external imbalances are improving. Continued prudent policies and accelerated reforms are essential for sustainable, private sector-led growth.”

IMF review mission, led by Iva Petrova, visited Karachi, Islamabad, and Washington between September 24 and October 8, 2025, and reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistani authorities on the EFF and RSF reviews by October 15, 2025.

IMF programme is lifeline for Pakistan, providing not only roadmap for economic reforms but also a vital cushion for the country’s foreign exchange reserves amid a volatile global economic environment.