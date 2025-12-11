Pakistan’s affordable EV MG Binguo is here; Check Price and Specs here

KARACHI – The wait was over moment MG finally broke its silence. After weeks of buzz and blurry teaser shots, Binguo EV stepped into the spotlight, a tiny electric hatchback with price that instantly set internet on fire.

After months of teasers and speculation, British autogiant officially dropped price of its highly anticipated compact electric hatchback, the Binguo EV, sending waves through Pakistan’s automotive market.

MG Binguo EV

The vehicle made its debut at PAPS 2025 in Karachi, marks MG’s push into affordable electric mobility. Though it carries the MG badge, the Binguo EV is originally the Wuling Binguo EV—a subcompact sensation in China and Indonesia, manufactured by Wuling, a brand owned by SAIC Motor, which also owns MG globally.

The ex-factory price of Binguo EV is set at Rs.5,999,000, with a booking fee of Rs. 1,200,000, making it the most budget-friendly car in MG’s lineup. MG appears to be targeting urban commuters looking for an entry-level electric solution, proving that EVs are no longer just a luxury.

Binguo EV delivers competitive battery capacity, motor performance, and range, making it a practical option for city driving. For those who want all the technical details, a full breakdown of its specifications is available for enthusiasts keen to explore its capabilities.

At just under 6 million rupees, some may think the price is steep, but remember, electric vehicles come with a higher upfront cost due to expensive battery technology. However, for city drivers looking to slash long-term fuel and maintenance costs, the Binguo EV could be a game-changer in Pakistan’s EV market.

With MG taking the lead in making electric mobility more accessible, the Binguo EV is set to revolutionize urban commuting. The countdown for its launch has officially begun!