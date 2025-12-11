Fraud Alert: Fake Hajj, Umrah Jobs scam exposed by Religious Affairs Ministry

KARACHI – Several ads claiming to offer dream jobs serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. Fraudsters using name “Khuddam al-Hujjaj” were trying to lure unsuspecting citizens, and authorities are now sounding the alarm to prevent anyone from falling into their trap.

Religious Affairs Ministry warned masses about fraudulent ads circulating in newspapers and on social media, falsely claiming to offer Hajj and Umrah service jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The fake ad promised lucrative positions in Makkah and Madinah, but the ministry confirmed that it comes from a bogus company using fake registration number from Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE).

The fraudulent company, named “Khadmeen Hajj”, falsely advertised two-year service jobs assisting pilgrims, along with free visas, return tickets, and accommodation—all of which are entirely fake.

The ministry urged masses to exercise extreme caution, verify all company registration details through official government websites, and avoid contacting mobile numbers listed in such ads. Only official landline numbers should be used for correspondence.

Authorities also stressed that anyone who encounters these scams should immediately report them to law enforcement, while confirming that steps are already being taken against those responsible for publishing the fraudulent advertisement.