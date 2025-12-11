Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by Pak Army

RAWALPINDI – Former ISI Chief Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR confirmed that the verdict has been delivered after a comprehensive military trial, highlighting the gravity of the case. No further details regarding the charges or proceedings have been released publicly at this stage.

Faiz Hameed Sentenced

Pakistan Army spokesperson said Faiz Hameed has been sentenced after Field General Court Martial (FGCM), according to official sources. The court proceedings, which started on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act, spanned over a year.

The accused faced four serious charges including his involvement in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act that endangered state security, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful losses to individuals.

After exhaustive legal proceedings, the court found him guilty on all counts, with the sentence formally announced on December 11, 2025.

Authorities stressed that FGCM complied with all legal provisions, ensuring the accused had access to his full legal rights, including the choice of his defense team. The convict also retains the right to appeal in the relevant forum.

High Level prbe into his alleged role in fomenting political unrest and instability in coordination with certain political actors, as well as other related matters, are being pursued separately.

This verdict marks a significant and unprecedented moment in Pakistan’s military and legal history, drawing nationwide attention. Analysts and political observers are closely monitoring the implications of the case, which underscores the army’s commitment to legal accountability at the highest levels.