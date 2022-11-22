Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is a retired three-star general of Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment.
He last served as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.
The three-star ranking general also served as the 24th Director General of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and as GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.
Hameed had served in the spy agency for two-and-a-half years before being promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. He was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.
From April to June 2019, he was Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
Hameed received various medals, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Diffa for his gallantry services for the country.
Faiz Hameed's family is from Latifal, Chakwal.
Faiz took early retirement soon after General Asim Munir was elevated to Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His resignation was approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet in early December, 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
