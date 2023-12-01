IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from PCL

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued an order on Friday instructing relevant authorities to eliminate the name of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The verdict, delivered by IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, followed a petition from Shireen Mazari urging the removal of her name from the PCL.

The high court ruled that placing the former minister’s name on the passport control list was unjust and illegal.

The court directed the Director General of Immigration to expunge Shireen Mazari’s name from the list and provide a report to the Deputy Registrar within a week.

The IHC had previously reserved the verdict on November 21.

In the petition presented through her lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada, Shireen Mazari targeted the Secretary Interior and DG FIA, seeking her removal from the list.