Cipher trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi to be conducted at Adiala jail tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The special court has decided to hear the cipher trial involving former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Adiala Jail tomorrow after the law ministry’s notification was issued.

The cipher case revolves around a diplomatic document, alleged by the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet to have been retained by Imran. The document reportedly contained a threat from the United States to remove Imran from his position as prime minister, a claim denied by the PTI, emphasizing that the document’s contents were misunderstood.

Former premier Imran and his aide Qureshi, both currently detained, were indicted in this case on October 23, pleading not guilty.

Previously, the trial proceedings were being held at Adiala Jail, with statements from four witnesses recorded. However, an Islamabad High Court division bench dismissed the proceedings due to the government’s notification for a jail trial being deemed erroneous, mandating a fresh trial.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had earlier ruled that the trial would proceed in an open court held at Adiala Jail. However, during today’s hearing at Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), Imran’s sisters, including Aleema Khan, appeared before the court.