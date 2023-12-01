Search

World

Dominica unites with UAE-based company for sustainable climate solutions

Web Desk
03:03 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Dominica unites with UAE-based company for sustainable climate solutions

DUBAI — Dominica and a UAE-based have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)  to cooperate on carbon trading aligning with Paris Agreement Article 6 objectives, focusing on climate change initiatives for carbon mitigation and removal across diverse sectors.
 
The MoU signing marks a substantial stride in cultivating collaborative efforts to achieve climate targets, enabling increased ambition in mitigation actions while championing sustainable development and environmental integrity.
 
The signing ceremony took place in Dubai this week, featuring the presence of Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of Blue Carbon.
 
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement details the mechanisms for worldwide cooperation, involving the identification and assessment of prospects to generate tradable mitigation outcomes (MOs) known as International Transfer Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).

The agreement also paves the way for initiating bilateral negotiations on binding agreements, establishing the framework for the authorization of ITMOs and their transfers based on the provisions of Article 6.2 and preapproved methodologies of 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.
 
Moreover, the strategic alliance between the Commonwealth Government of Dominica and Blue Carbon carries special importance considering the distinctive challenges encountered by small island nations, like Dominica, amidst the impacts of climate change.
 
Small islands, like Dominica, face outsized impacts from rising sea levels and extreme weather. The MoU initiatives not only contribute to global climate goals but are vital for fostering adaptation and resilience in Dominica.
 
By prioritizing sustainable development and comprehensive climate initiatives, the collaboration aims to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of climate change, ensuring a more secure and resilient future for the people of Dominica. 
 
This added dimension reinforces the commitment of both parties to address the specific needs of vulnerable nations and build a foundation for sustainable development that withstands the challenges posed by a changing climate.
 
Recognising the strategic importance of their cooperation, Blue Carbon and the Government of Dominica are poised to merge their expertise and resources. Their goal is to formulate shared strategies that advance sustainable development, generate financial returns, create jobs, and facilitate carbon credit transfers.
 
Blue Carbon is a leading in the space of environmental asset creation and nature-based solutions, specializing in the development of projects for carbon credit origination focusing on bilateral agreements and compliance markets.
 
At the core of the Caribbean, Dominica is committed to championing sustainability and environmental integrity. Working to enhance climate resilience, the nation is addressing vulnerabilities for a resilient future.

Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change joins hands with UAE's Blue Carbon for carbon reduction

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

04:13 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

COP28: UAE announces $30 billion fund to tackle global climate ...

09:54 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Has UAE stopped issuing labour visas for unskilled Pakistani workers?

04:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

UAE children use art to convey message of peace, tolerance at Sharjah ...

03:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi holds first joint meeting to promote publishing ...

03:31 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Pakistani Won Half a Million Dirhams in O! Millionaire's UAE-based ...

07:19 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

FAB join forces with Blue Carbon for Climate Action, Green ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Zindigi and Visa Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Payment Solutions

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: