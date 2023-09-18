Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change joins hands with UAE's Blue Carbon for carbon reduction

DUBAI – Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change and UAE's Blue Carbon collaborated to unlock economic potential in forestry, aligned with global climate goals with a focus on carbon reduction projects and their community benefits.

The Ministry of Climate Change recently hosted a four-day technical workshop with UAE's Blue Carbon that was attended by representatives from the provincial forestry departments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The workshop's main goal was to explore how Pakistan's Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sector can generate carbon credits known as Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Throughout the workshop, the primary focus was on exploring potential projects to reduce carbon emissions within Pakistan's AFOLU sector, with a specific emphasis on its forests. The in-depth conversations that occurred during these sessions illuminated Pakistan's forest resources and their readiness for Article 6 mechanisms, thereby highlighting potential areas of cooperation with Blue Carbon.

Under the guidelines of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Pakistan's environmental assets were emphasized as valuable tools to tackle both environmental and economic challenges within the emerging compliance market.

Blue Carbon, headquartered in the UAE, was founded with the esteemed support of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the UAE royal family.

Utilizing the UAE's visionary approach to development and entrepreneurship, Blue Carbon specializes in crafting systems and resources that facilitate social development endeavours for both private enterprises and countries seeking to improve their environmental assets. Blue Carbon stands out by offering end-to-end development and facilitation services for carbon projects, particularly in the realm of ITMOs.

One important conclusion drawn from these conversations was the recognition that starting projects in forestry could set the stage for future endeavours in various sectors, ultimately enhancing Pakistan's sustainable development and economic prospects.

In addition to carbon reduction, the meetings emphasized the vital supplementary advantages of climate adaptation services and support for community livelihoods within these mitigation-based projects. Given Pakistan's continuous battle with the adverse effects of climate change and the substantial dependence of local communities on forest resources, the significance of these additional benefits is immeasurable.

The joint effort undertaken by Blue Carbon and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination in collaboration with provincial forestry department representatives/AJK/GB, represents a significant milestone in the worldwide fight against climate change. This collaborative initiative positions Pakistan to harness the economic potential within its natural forest resources while harmonizing with the overarching goals of the Paris Agreement.