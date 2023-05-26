Firdous Ashiq Awan quits PTI over May 9 incidents

SIALKOT – Senior politician Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan over May 9 incident.

The announcements of leaving the PTI continues to pour in since the government launched a crackdown against the party following the violent protests that had erupted on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan. During the protests, the PTI supporters attacked various public properties, including military installations, drawing severe condemnation from the top civil and military leadership.

Addressing a press conference, the former provincial minister said that Imran Khan’s agenda had become detrimental to the nation, adding that both cannot exist together.

“I have never witnessed such incidents during my 22 years of politics,” Awan said, alleging that plans to stage the May 9 riots were orchestrated at Zaman Park.

The only motive behind the conspiracy was to discredit institutions and appease foreign powers, she added.