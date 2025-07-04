Security forces kill 30 terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the movement of a large group of terrorists, belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij, was detected by the security forces on night 1/2 and 2/3 July 2025.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all thirty Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military’s media wing said.

The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance & preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe.

“The Interim Afghan Government also needs to check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by “foreign proxies” for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan,” read ISPR press release.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.