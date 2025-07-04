Ferry service between Pakistan and Oman on the cards to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Oman have discussed to strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation to accelerate the launch of a ferry service, share marine expertise, and enhance trade in the maritime sector.

The understanding was reached during a high-level meeting between the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and the Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, H.E. Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf Al Kharusi.

During the discussion, both sides acknowledged the deep-rooted diplomatic, cultural, and economic relations between Pakistan and Oman. Emphasis was placed on the urgent need to boost maritime trade and connectivity.

The federal minister highlighted that Pakistan’s exports to Oman through ports stood at approximately $224 million in 2024 and stressed the importance of scaling up this figure through joint initiatives and improved infrastructure.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry underscored the economic potential of launching a direct ferry service from Gwadar to Oman, projecting multi-billion-dollar benefits in trade expansion, investment inflows, and transit revenue.

He stated that Pakistan stands to earn an estimated $10–15 billion annually through Gwadar’s maritime operations, while Oman could establish a maritime corridor to South and Central Asia, significantly enhancing its regional connectivity.

The Minister called on Oman’s support to expedite the ferry service launch, which would not only facilitate trade and logistics but also promote regional tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He further offered specialized education and training opportunities for Omani students at the Pakistan Marine Academy, which is currently being upgraded to university status.

“This initiative aims to build human capital and technical expertise in marine sciences and navigation, laying the groundwork for long-term cooperation in maritime education,” he said.

The ambassador welcomed the proposals, reaffirming the importance of cultural and people to people connections between the two countries. He noted that Urdu remains widely spoken and understood in Oman, reflecting longstanding social bonds.

He also praised the positive role of the Pakistani diaspora in Oman’s development and proposed increased business-to-business engagements to stimulate trade and investment.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that this collaboration reflects a shared vision for regional connectivity, prosperity, and sustainable development.