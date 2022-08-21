PEMRA imposes ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday imposed a ban on the live telecast of speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
Imran Khan’s addresses are in open violation of the PEMRA rules, according to the PEMRA notification issued in Sunday’s wee hours.
The notification states that the PTI chief’s statements are detrimental to the maintenance of law and order as he is constantly inciting citizens against institutions and officers in his speeches.
Only pre-recorded speeches can be broadcast now with effective monitoring and editorial control, per the new PEMRA notification.
According to the PEMRA, the ban has been put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. The PEMRA notification mentioned Khan’s speech at the F9 Park, Islamabad.
The notification said the former PM’s hate speech is against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the suo motu case. The contents of Imran Khan’s speech are also against the Lahore High Court verdict, says the PEMRA.
The PEMRA also warned news channels of strict action if the directives were not followed.
In the meantime, sources said the government has lodged an FIR against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials during an above-mentioned public gathering.
