Shireen Mazari quits PTI, condemns May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – In a major setback to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday parted ways with the party, saying her mother, children and health are now her priorities.
She made the announcement in a press conference hours after she was taken away by a vigo from Gujrat after a local court ordered her release in a case pertaining to the violence on May 9.
Mazari said GHQ, Parliament and Supreme Court are state symbols and attacks on them are condemnable, adding: "I am no longer part of PTI and any political party".
"My daughter had to face difficult time during these 12 days of my detention," she said.
The development comes as the former minister was arrested for the fifth time moments after a court in Gujrat ordered her release in the case pertaining to May 9 violent.
The 72-year-old politician was produced before a judiciary magistrate by police in the case. During the hearing, her lawyer argued that his client did not participated in any protest, adding that the police also lacked evidence.
After hearing arguments, the judge ordered the police to release Mazari. However, as the senior politician came out of the courtroom, she was taken away by a “Vigo” vehicle, marking her arrest for the fifth time.
Mazari was first arrested by police in the federal capital earlier this month in the wake of violent witnessed during the PTI protests that had erupted in various cities across the country following the arrest of Imran Khan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
