Jamshed Cheema, wife Musarrat part ways with embattled PTI

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheem and his wife Musarrat Cheem have decided to quit party, joining fellows parting ways with Imran Khan over May 9 violence.
A lawyer of the husband-duo claimed it after meeting them in the jail as they are detained in the wake of the violent protests for 12 days.
On May 9 the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.
A day earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over violence witnessed during PTI protests on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.
Chaudhry Wajahat, who had joined the PTI along with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ealahi and others, made the announcement when he reached at the residence of his elder brother and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
He condemned the attacks on the military installations and memorial sites by the PTI workers during the protests, saying such activities could not be encouraged.
Upon Wajahat’s arrival, the PML-Q chief welcomed him and said the country needed unity this time in order to pull it out of the economic quagmire.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
