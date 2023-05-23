Jamshed Cheema, wife Musarrat part ways with embattled PTI

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheem and his wife Musarrat Cheem have decided to quit party, joining fellows parting ways with Imran Khan over May 9 violence.

A lawyer of the husband-duo claimed it after meeting them in the jail as they are detained in the wake of the violent protests for 12 days.

On May 9 the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

A day earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over violence witnessed during PTI protests on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Wajahat, who had joined the PTI along with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ealahi and others, made the announcement when he reached at the residence of his elder brother and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He condemned the attacks on the military installations and memorial sites by the PTI workers during the protests, saying such activities could not be encouraged.

Upon Wajahat’s arrival, the PML-Q chief welcomed him and said the country needed unity this time in order to pull it out of the economic quagmire.