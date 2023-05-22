Search

Pakistan

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain latest to part ways with PTI over May 9 vandalism

05:12 PM | 22 May, 2023
Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain latest to part ways with PTI over May 9 vandalism
Source: social media

LAHORE – Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Monday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over violence witnessed during PTI protests on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.

On May 9 the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

Chaudhry Wajahat, who had joined the PTI along with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ealahi and others, made the announcement when he reached at the residence of his elder brother and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He condemned the attacks on the military installations and memorial sites by the PTI workers during the protests, saying such activities could not be encouraged.

Upon Wajahat’s arrival, the PML-Q chief welcomed him and said the country needed unity this time in order to pull it out of the economic quagmire.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Wajahat hoped that the whole family will be united in coming days. He also announced rejoining the PML-Q.

