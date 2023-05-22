Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain latest to part ways with PTI over May 9 vandalism

LAHORE – Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Monday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over violence witnessed during PTI protests on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan.
On May 9 the PTI protesters staged violent protests in various cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The angry workers ransacked public properties, including military establishment in Lahore and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.
Chaudhry Wajahat, who had joined the PTI along with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ealahi and others, made the announcement when he reached at the residence of his elder brother and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
He condemned the attacks on the military installations and memorial sites by the PTI workers during the protests, saying such activities could not be encouraged.
Upon Wajahat’s arrival, the PML-Q chief welcomed him and said the country needed unity this time in order to pull it out of the economic quagmire.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Wajahat hoped that the whole family will be united in coming days. He also announced rejoining the PML-Q.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.