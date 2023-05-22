Imran Khan to hold Twitter Space session tonight amid crackdown on PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be live on Twitter Space session at 9pm tonight.

The former premier, who has been facing multiple cases since his ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last, will also be live on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The defiant politician, according to PTI, will give answers to questions of people on social media. The PTI has shared the link to join the session online.

Reminder for our upcoming Space session with Chairman Imran Khan ; share your questions with a tweet on #TwitterSpaceWithIK hashtag! https://t.co/NKizS4UM9s — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 21, 2023

The online session comes as there is blackout of Imran Khan on mainstream media and crackdown on PTI workers and leaders in the wake of the May 9 attacks on public properties, including military installations.

The PTI staged violent protests across the country following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. Following the protests, police have arrested hundreds of PTI workers and leaders over vandalism of the public properties.