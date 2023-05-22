Imran Khan to hold Twitter Space session tonight amid crackdown on PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be live on Twitter Space session at 9pm tonight.
The former premier, who has been facing multiple cases since his ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in April last, will also be live on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The defiant politician, according to PTI, will give answers to questions of people on social media. The PTI has shared the link to join the session online.
Reminder for our upcoming Space session with Chairman Imran Khan ; share your questions with a tweet on #TwitterSpaceWithIK hashtag! https://t.co/NKizS4UM9s— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 21, 2023
The online session comes as there is blackout of Imran Khan on mainstream media and crackdown on PTI workers and leaders in the wake of the May 9 attacks on public properties, including military installations.
The PTI staged violent protests across the country following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. Following the protests, police have arrested hundreds of PTI workers and leaders over vandalism of the public properties.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
