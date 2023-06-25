Nawaz Sharif acquitted in land scam case ahead of his return to Pakistan

LAHORE – An accountability court has acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a case related to alleged illegal allotment of plots.
The court issued the directives on the order on applications of Sharif’s nephew who challenged the auction of the properties owned by the deposed premier, who is expected to return to his homeland to lead the elections campaign.
Sharif’s lawyer maintained that the country’s anti-graft watchdog filed the references with malicious intentions while his client has no association with plot allotment to media mogul Mir Shakil ur Rehman.
The counsel maintained that the new law did not warrant the case, and all other accused in the case already get a clean chit.
Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau NAB prosecution did not oppose Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal.
Sharif, on the other hand, is in UAE where he will travel to Saudi Arabia, and later expected to visit his homeland. He remains in Britain on medical grounds as a Pakistani anti-corruption court jailed him for seven years on corruption charges.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.27
|942.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Karachi
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Islamabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Peshawar
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Quetta
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sialkot
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Attock
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Jehlum
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Multan
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujrat
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Chakwal
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sargodha
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Mirpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
