Nawaz Sharif acquitted in land scam case ahead of his return to Pakistan

LAHORE – An accountability court has acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a case related to alleged illegal allotment of plots.

The court issued the directives on the order on applications of Sharif’s nephew who challenged the auction of the properties owned by the deposed premier, who is expected to return to his homeland to lead the elections campaign.

Sharif’s lawyer maintained that the country’s anti-graft watchdog filed the references with malicious intentions while his client has no association with plot allotment to media mogul Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

The counsel maintained that the new law did not warrant the case, and all other accused in the case already get a clean chit.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau NAB prosecution did not oppose Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal.

Sharif, on the other hand, is in UAE where he will travel to Saudi Arabia, and later expected to visit his homeland. He remains in Britain on medical grounds as a Pakistani anti-corruption court jailed him for seven years on corruption charges.