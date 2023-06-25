Search

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif acquitted in land scam case ahead of his return to Pakistan

Web Desk 03:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2023
Nawaz Sharif acquitted in land scam case ahead of his return to Pakistan

LAHORE – An accountability court has acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a  case related to alleged illegal allotment of plots.

The court issued the directives on the order on applications of Sharif’s nephew who challenged the auction of the properties owned by the deposed premier, who is expected to return to his homeland to lead the elections campaign.

Sharif’s lawyer maintained that the country’s anti-graft watchdog filed the references with malicious intentions while his client has no association with plot allotment to media mogul Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

The counsel maintained that the new law did not warrant the case, and all other accused in the case already get a clean chit.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau NAB prosecution did not oppose Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal.

Sharif, on the other hand, is in UAE where he will travel to Saudi Arabia, and later expected to visit his homeland. He remains in Britain on medical grounds as a Pakistani anti-corruption court jailed him for seven years on corruption charges.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.27 942.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.2
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 25, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Karachi PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Islamabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Peshawar PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Quetta PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sialkot PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Attock PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujranwala PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Jehlum PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Multan PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Bahawalpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujrat PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nawabshah PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Chakwal PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Hyderabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nowshehra PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sargodha PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Faisalabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Mirpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489

