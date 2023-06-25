Here’s new tax update for salaried class after fresh Budget tweaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has made changes to its budget for next fiscal year in a last-ditch effort to woo International Monetary Fund as talks on bailout funds remain halted for months.
The government rolled out new taxes worth Rs215 billion rupees to comply with stern conditions tabled by the US-based lender in the aftermath of a crucial meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Funds chief.
In the latest changes, the government put more tax burden on the salaried class, which is already bearing the brunt amid record inflation.
With the latest amendment, Pakistanis who are earning over Rs2lac per month will get another 2.5 percent tax under the new proposals. As of now people in this tax slab are paying 20 percent in income tax but it will now be jacked up to 22.5pc.
In an announcement, the country’s top tax collection authority said the current income tax rate for the slabs starting from 20pc and onwards for the salaried and non-salaried business classes have been proposed to be increased by 2.5 percent.
Likewise, the tax slabs starting from 20 percent onwards for business classes are also proposed to be increased by the same anmount.
With these taxes, the government aimed to garner Rs30 billion from salaried and non-salaried individuals as the country is facing all possible options to generate funds amid facing debt crisis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.27
|942.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Karachi
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Islamabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Peshawar
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Quetta
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sialkot
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Attock
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Jehlum
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Multan
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujrat
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Chakwal
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sargodha
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Mirpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
