Pakistan approves elections bill, paving way for Nawaz Sharif, Tareen's return to politics

ISLAMABAD – The National Sunday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, allowing politicians to return to mainstream politics after a lifelong disqualification period.

During Sunday’s session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the bill in the lower house of the parliament and the legislators passed the contentious bill, which relaxes the disqualification term under Article 62(1)(f) from lifetime to 5 years.

Earlier this month, the same bill gets accent by the Senate on June 16. For reader’s information, the election bill allowed the electoral watchdog to announce a date for the general elections, a power previously lied with the president of Pakistan.

It further allowed the ECP to make changes to the election program as per the circumstances.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi will not be able to create hurdles as acting President Sadiq Sanjrani will be signing the bill into law.

Following the changes, deposed premier Nawaz Sharif and IPP supremo Jahangir Tareen will make a comeback in mainstream politics, as the country of 225 million ushers in a new era following May 9 events.