Pre-monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab

06:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2023
Pre-monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab
Source: representational picture

LAHORE – Hailstorms, rain, and gusty winds lashed different places of Lahore, and Punjab city on Sunday afternoon, providing a sigh of relief to people who survived heatwave last week.

The mercury clims above 40 degrees centigrade but in the evening, clouds appeared bringing winds, hail storm and rain, turning the weather pleasant.

Ealrier, Met Office forecasted pre-monsoon rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country ahead of Eid ul Adha. The new weather conditions will remain in effect from June 25 to June 30, and will bring temperature in control.

The pre-monsoon rains started a westerly weather system from entered upper and central regions of the country.

Regions predicted to get downpour include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from the night of June 24 to June 30, with intermittent breaks in precipitation.

Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara can expect isolated heavy falls from June 26 to June 29.

Some other regions like Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana could also face rain and wind-thundershowers ahead of Eid.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.27 942.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.2
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 25, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (25 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Karachi PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Islamabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Peshawar PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Quetta PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sialkot PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Attock PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujranwala PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Jehlum PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Multan PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Bahawalpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Gujrat PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nawabshah PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Chakwal PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Hyderabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Nowshehra PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Sargodha PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Faisalabad PKR 214500 PKR 2489
Mirpur PKR 214500 PKR 2489

