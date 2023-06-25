Pre-monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Hailstorms, rain, and gusty winds lashed different places of Lahore, and Punjab city on Sunday afternoon, providing a sigh of relief to people who survived heatwave last week.
The mercury clims above 40 degrees centigrade but in the evening, clouds appeared bringing winds, hail storm and rain, turning the weather pleasant.
Ealrier, Met Office forecasted pre-monsoon rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country ahead of Eid ul Adha. The new weather conditions will remain in effect from June 25 to June 30, and will bring temperature in control.
The pre-monsoon rains started a westerly weather system from entered upper and central regions of the country.
Regions predicted to get downpour include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from the night of June 24 to June 30, with intermittent breaks in precipitation.
Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara can expect isolated heavy falls from June 26 to June 29.
Some other regions like Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana could also face rain and wind-thundershowers ahead of Eid.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.27
|942.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Karachi
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Islamabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Peshawar
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Quetta
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sialkot
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Attock
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Jehlum
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Multan
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujrat
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Chakwal
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sargodha
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Mirpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
