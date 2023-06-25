Pre-monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Hailstorms, rain, and gusty winds lashed different places of Lahore, and Punjab city on Sunday afternoon, providing a sigh of relief to people who survived heatwave last week.

The mercury clims above 40 degrees centigrade but in the evening, clouds appeared bringing winds, hail storm and rain, turning the weather pleasant.

Ealrier, Met Office forecasted pre-monsoon rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country ahead of Eid ul Adha. The new weather conditions will remain in effect from June 25 to June 30, and will bring temperature in control.

The pre-monsoon rains started a westerly weather system from entered upper and central regions of the country.

Regions predicted to get downpour include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from the night of June 24 to June 30, with intermittent breaks in precipitation.

Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara can expect isolated heavy falls from June 26 to June 29.

Some other regions like Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana could also face rain and wind-thundershowers ahead of Eid.