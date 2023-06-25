Search

Saeeda Imtiaz raises temperature with new bold pictures

07:44 PM | 25 Jun, 2023
Source: saeedaimtiaz/Instagram

Lollywood diva Saeeda Imtiaz mastered the art of turning heads as she enjoys a massive fan following due to her bold persona.

The Wajood star continues to rule netizens’ hearts through her sizzling avatar and flawless beauty. Known for her role in the biography of former prime minister Imran Khan, she amassed admiration by playing the role of Jemima Khan.

Recently, the actor took to her social media where she shared a snap in a backless dress, as she posed in a wooded area.

Earlier, the team and manager of Saeeda debunked the rumours of her death under mysterious circumstances It all started when a post was shared from former Tamasha contestant’s Facebook page, announcing her death. The news spread like a wildfire as her name became a trend on Twitter where people shared condolences.

‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

