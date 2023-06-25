Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 09:00 PM | 25 Jun, 2023
Sikh man shot dead in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – Gunmen shot dead a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in Peshawar on Saturday night. 

Police officer Gauher Khan said on Sunday the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looks like a targeted killing. He said a police investigation into the motive for the killing was under way. 

Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh when he was returning home from a suburban area and fled the scene. 

This is the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan.

Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in Lahore. In April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, gunmen killed two members of the Sikh community. 

Most Sikhs migrated to neighbouring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region. 

Thousands of Sikhs stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority Sikhs, Christians and members of the Ahmadi sect have continued.

