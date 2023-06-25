Sikh man shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Gunmen shot dead a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in Peshawar on Saturday night.
Police officer Gauher Khan said on Sunday the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looks like a targeted killing. He said a police investigation into the motive for the killing was under way.
Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh when he was returning home from a suburban area and fled the scene.
This is the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan.
Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in Lahore. In April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, gunmen killed two members of the Sikh community.
Most Sikhs migrated to neighbouring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region.
Thousands of Sikhs stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority Sikhs, Christians and members of the Ahmadi sect have continued.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 25, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.27
|942.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,574 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,624.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Karachi
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Islamabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Peshawar
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Quetta
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sialkot
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Attock
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Jehlum
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Multan
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Gujrat
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Chakwal
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Sargodha
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
|Mirpur
|PKR 214500
|PKR 2489
