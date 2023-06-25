Thief steals goat from moving car in Quetta

People take special measures to protect their sacrificial animals from thieves on Eid ul Adha every year in Pakistan.

In a video that has gone viral, a thief could be seen stealing a goat from a moving car in Quetta.

The goat was probably being taken to a Maweshi Mandi or someone had bought it and was taking it to their home.

In the CCTV footage, a man could be seen getting into the moving car and stealing the goat. He then jumps and takes the sacrificial animal into his arms.

The man then sits on a motorcycle with an accomplice and they both escape. This incident took place on the city's Sariab Road.