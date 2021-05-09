In Pics: PM Imran, wife Bushra perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady Bushra Bibi Sunday performed Umrah rituals in Makkah.

Earlier in the day, the premier, his wife and other members of the delegation reached the holy city after paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina.

In photos shared by the prime minister on his Instagram and PTI on Twitter, the premier and the first lady can be seen doing Tawaf.

Doors of the holy Kaaba were also opened for the premier where he along with his wife offered Nawafil.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے عمرہ کی سعادت حاصل کرلی طوافِ سے پہلے وزیرِ اعظم کیلئے بیت اللہ کے دروازے کھول دیئے گئے اور زیارتِ خاص کروائی گئی #PMIKinKSA

In the following photo, PM can be seen heading to kiss the sacred stone, Hajr-e-Aswad while Bushra Bibi standing besides him.