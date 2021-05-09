Saudi assistance helped Pakistan in avoiding default: PM Imran

09:10 PM | 9 May, 2021
Saudi assistance helped Pakistan in avoiding default: PM Imran
JEDDAH – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for timely providing financial assistance to Pakistan back in 2018 when PTI took over the ailing economy. 

Addressing Pakistani community at a ceremony in connection with Roshan Digital Account, the premier said that Pakistan could have defaulted on international debt payments if Saudi Arabia had not extended the helping hand in that tough times.

Back in October 2020, the Kingdom had announced a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan’s shaky economy.

The package includes $3bn balance of payments support and another $3bn in deferred payments on oil imports.

PM Imran Khan further said, “I want to give you [expats] good news that Naya Pakistan will emerge soon, ” adding that whole country now desire change in the country. 

Explaining how the change can be brought in Pakistan, he said that rule of law needs to ensured to open doors towards prosperity. 

He said that Mafias in country had joined hands to resist the new systems in the country, adding that time has arrived to free Pakistan from such elements. 

Talking about Roshan Digital Account, he said that the initiative received overwhelming response from the overseas Pakistanis as it has crossed the $1 billion dollar mark so far. 

Saying Pakistan will facilitate its overseas nationals, the premier said that 90,000 expats are Pakistan’s asset. 

