PTI moves Supreme Court for FIR against three suspects named by Imran Khan after ‘assassination attempt’

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the country’s top court for the inclusion of the names of three nominated suspects by party chairman Imran Khan after the Wazirabad shooting.

Reports in local media said party members were directed to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court today, days after the PTI chairman named three people behind the assassination attempt on him during the long march.

Last week, a case was registered in Wazirabad under the provisions of murder, attempted murder, and anti-terrorism, without the inclusion of Imran Khan’s version. Only the attacker was named as an accused in the case and the PTI chief and other party leaders lamented the first information report.

Former Information Minister and Imran Khan’s close aide, Fawad Chaudhry, also shared a tweet in this regard, saying party leaders will file petitions in the respective registries of the Supreme Court.

کل صبح تحریک انصاف کے تمام اراکین اسمبلی سپریم کورٹ کی رجسٹریز میں عمران خان پر ہونیوالے حملے کی FIR کیلئے درخواست دائر کر رہے ہیں، تمام ممبران قومی اور صوبائ اسمبلی متعلقہ رجسٹری میں پیش ہوں گے اور سپریم کورٹ کی توجہ بذریعہ درخواست اس طرف دلائ جائیگی (جاری) — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 13, 2022

On November 3, the ousted prime minister Imran Khan held three people responsible for a gun attack. In a statement, PTI leader Umar said that Khan, who is currently recovering for bullet wounds, has recently held a conversation with other leaders and told that he had prior information about the attack.

The defiant politician held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence official for the attack.

