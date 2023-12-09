Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s contempt proceedings in LHC

04:30 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Imran Khan challenges ECP’s contempt proceedings in LHC
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former PTI chairman Imran Khan on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the contempt proceedings being conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan and his jail trial. 

The former prime minister submitted the pela through his lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Samir Khosa. He has made the federal government, ECP and the Adiala Jail superintendent parties in the petition.

Khan argued that the ECP was illegally conducting contempt proceedings against him since it had not authority in this regard. 

He also called the decision of the ECP to conduct jail trial and frame charges against him illegal, saying a hidden trial inside the jail was a violation of Article 4 of the Constitution.

The former PTI chief pleaded the high court to declare the ECP proceedings null and void, barring it from the indictment process. 

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hold contempt case proceedings against former PM Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

The ECP said it will conduct the indictment proceedings against Khan and former mnformation minister Fawad Chaudhry on December 13.

The decision was taken after the Ministry of Interior decided not to produce Khan before the ECP during the last hearing due to security reasons.

In August last year, the top electoral watchdog issued notices to Imran Khan and his close aides for contempt of the ECP after they accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of acting as a subsidiary of PML-N.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years as PTI chairman

05:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

'No challan for three days': Punjab announces relief regarding driving licenses

