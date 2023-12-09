Amitabh Bachchan 'unfollows' Aishwarya Rai, fuels divorce rumors

Amid the captivating glamour of Bollywood, the revered Bachchan family finds itself under intense media scrutiny. Speculation is rife regarding potential discord and tension within their close-knit circle, with particular focus on the dynamics involving Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

The current buzz centres around rumours suggesting that the iconic Bachchan may have recently unfollowed his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya, on Instagram. Internet users, known for their keen observation skills, have brought this alleged social media action to the forefront, triggering widespread discussions.

Despite the attention-grabbing unfollowing speculation, some online voices argue that they might never have been following each other in the first place, emphasizing the potential role of privacy settings.

Addressing recent separation rumours, Bachchan quelled speculations when she was spotted cheering alongside her daughter, Aaradhya, for Agastya Nanda at The Archies screening. However, keen-eyed fans have noted peculiar vibes, branding the family's behaviour as "weird" and "fishy" in viral visuals.

The duo exchanged vows on April 20, 2007, after a brief courtship. The love story reached a new chapter on November 16, 2011, with the arrival of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.