Amitabh Bachchan 'unfollows' Aishwarya Rai, fuels divorce rumors

Amid the captivating glamour of Bollywood, the revered Bachchan family finds itself under intense media scrutiny. Speculation is rife regarding potential discord and tension within their close-knit circle, with particular focus on the dynamics involving Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.
The current buzz centres around rumours suggesting that the iconic Bachchan may have recently unfollowed his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya, on Instagram. Internet users, known for their keen observation skills, have brought this alleged social media action to the forefront, triggering widespread discussions.
Despite the attention-grabbing unfollowing speculation, some online voices argue that they might never have been following each other in the first place, emphasizing the potential role of privacy settings.
Addressing recent separation rumours, Bachchan quelled speculations when she was spotted cheering alongside her daughter, Aaradhya, for Agastya Nanda at The Archies screening. However, keen-eyed fans have noted peculiar vibes, branding the family's behaviour as "weird" and "fishy" in viral visuals.
The duo exchanged vows on April 20, 2007, after a brief courtship. The love story reached a new chapter on November 16, 2011, with the arrival of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.