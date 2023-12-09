Search

'No challan for three days': Punjab announces relief regarding driving licenses

05:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
'No challan for three days': Punjab announces relief regarding driving licenses
LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a relief for citizens facing long queues and tiring process to obtain a driving licence, saying no challan will be issued for three days to those who hold license token.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during his visit to the Police Facilitation Center at Liberty after people showed their grievances in this regard.  

Citizens said the process for obtaining the license was taken extensive time and they had to wait for hours due to the slow networking system.

At which, the chief minister promptly directed the Director-General of Punjab Information Technology Board to expedite the process and enhance efficiency of the system.

He further announced that no challans will be issued to licence token holders for three days.

A burden has increase on the driving license department after the government started a crackdown coincided with announcement of a whooping increase in learner driving license fee.

The Punjab government has decided to increase learner’s driving license fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000, starting from January 1, 2024.

Lahore Traffic Police changes process of getting Learner Driving Licenses; Check latest update here

