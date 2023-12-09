Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks due to injury in New Zealand match

QUEENSTOWN – Shawaal Zulfiqar has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks after suffering a right shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I against New Zealand women at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, 5 December.

Following the injury, she was taken to the hospital and underwent X-rays on her injured shoulder, revealing an AC joint sprain. Later, the Ultrasound results indicated no signs of muscular tear.

The decision on Shawaal’s departure will be made in due course. Until then, the team physiotherapist will continue to monitor her condition.