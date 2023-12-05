Pakistan women clinch first ever T20 series against New Zealand

DUNEDIN – Pakistan women clinched the first ever series win against New Zealand by winning the second game by 10 runs the T20I series.

Women in Green outclassed the Kiwis by 10 runs at Dunedin in the second game, and lead the three-match series with 2-0. Pakistan also secured the victory in the first match by seven wickets, marking the first victory against New Zealand in a T20 contest.

In the second game, the Pakistani team batted first and handed a target of 138 runs to the Kiwis on Tuesday. Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz remained the star performers as the hosts ended up with 127-7 at the end of 20 overs.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1731873780576981431.

Right-arm pacer Fatima Sana claimed her 2nd consecutive 3-wicket haul to lead Asian side to a triumph.

The historic feat of Green Shirts marked Pakistan's first T20I series victory in five years and maiden T20I series triumph outside Asia and Ireland.

Pakistan started with full force with Muneeba Ali's 28-ball 35 at the top of the order. Later, Molly Penfold caught Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof, and Pakistan were left 86 for 4.

Aliya Riaz then took charge and she slammed a 22-ball 32, courtesy of three boundaries and a six.