Pakistani rupee appreciates against US dollar in interbank; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against the US dollar, moving up by 0.12 percent during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading, the rupee was being quoted at 284.20, with a jump of Rs0.33 in the inter-bank market.

In the previous session, the local unit registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.53 against the greenback.

Amid the positive sentiment in money market, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues record-making spree as KSE-100 index cruised past 62,000 points level.

The rollover of $3 billion in Saudi deposits in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), increase in exports and remittances and International Monetary Fund (IMF) SBA helped Pakistan’s efforts for economic revival.