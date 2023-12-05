Army pays tribute to Major Akram Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan armed forces have paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.
The military leadership commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of the Nishan-e-Haider recipient, expressing respect for his sacrifice in defense of the motherland during 1971 war.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and the chiefs of the three armed forces paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, highlighting his exceptional bravery during the 1971 war.
Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today.— Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) December 5, 2023
Displaying valour against all odds, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy… pic.twitter.com/6PsY6SLxiC
Major Akram was born on April 4, 1938, in Dingha, a small village near Kharian Cantonment in Punjab. In 1963 he was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment.
He participated in 1965 Indo-Pak War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.
Major Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armour attacks.
But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and firepower, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. The objective was to cut an important rail link and deprive Pakistani troops in the northern region of reinforcement and supplies
He not only displayed the ability to command his troops but also displayed an unmatched aptitude for tactical planning under fire and in the face of overwhelming odds.
Tha galant officer embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on December 5, 1971, and was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.