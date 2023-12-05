Army pays tribute to Major Akram Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan armed forces have paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary.

The military leadership commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of the Nishan-e-Haider recipient, expressing respect for his sacrifice in defense of the motherland during 1971 war.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and the chiefs of the three armed forces paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, highlighting his exceptional bravery during the 1971 war.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today.



Displaying valour against all odds, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy… pic.twitter.com/6PsY6SLxiC — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) December 5, 2023

Major Akram was born on April 4, 1938, in Dingha, a small village near Kharian Cantonment in Punjab. In 1963 he was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He participated in 1965 Indo-Pak War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armour attacks.

But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and firepower, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. The objective was to cut an important rail link and deprive Pakistani troops in the northern region of reinforcement and supplies

He not only displayed the ability to command his troops but also displayed an unmatched aptitude for tactical planning under fire and in the face of overwhelming odds.

Tha galant officer embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on December 5, 1971, and was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.