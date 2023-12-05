Motorway M-2, M-3 closed as plains of Punjab shrouded in heavy fog

LAHORE – Fog continued to disrupt traffic in parts of Punjab, and on Tuesday several sections of the motorway were closed.

National Highways and Motorways Police announced the closure of Motorway M-2 and M-3 for traffic due to dense fog. NHMP spokesperson said motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz to Khanqah Dogran and M3 from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib was closed for all kinds of traffic amid low visibility.

Furthermore, travelers have been advised to travel in use of the front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised to prefer traveling in daylight during this season.

On Monday, Lahore-Multan Motorway and other sections were closed for traffic due to heavy fog.

Motorway Police urged people to keep more distance between vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.