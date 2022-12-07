Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in Lahore as smog worsens
Web Desk
10:54 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in Lahore as smog worsens
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Punjab government on Wednesday announced three-day closure of schools in a week in wake of alarming levels of smog in the provincial capital.

The local administration issued the notification as Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to announce three-day school closure in the region.

The notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department said "In compliance with the directions of Lahore High Court, it is notified that owing to prevailing smog condition, all public and private schools in the district shall remain closed every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly Middy on Sunday till further orders. 

Punjab declares environmental emergency

Authorities in the country's largest province declared an environmental emergency on Tuesday and decided to close educational institutions as air pollution in the parts of the region, especially in the provincial capital, hit its worst level this year.

The PTI-led government also declared Lahore 'calamity hit' as air quality levels worsened to hazardous levels.

iqair.com, a website that provides real-time air quality information, reveals that Lahore's AQI soared to 182, which is very unhealthy.

In efforts to curb smog, the Punjab Chief Minister directed action on the burning of the crop remains and also instructed ordered the department of environmental protection, transport, industries, and government executives to control the deteriorating situation. 

Punjab announces winter vacations schedule for ... 10:12 AM | 26 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has announced the winter vacations schedule for all state-run and ...

More From This Category
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill hospitalized with ...
09:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Arshad Sharif's murder was targeted ...
09:18 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan to hold next general election in October ...
11:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah ...
07:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Meet the hero SSG commando who saved top ...
07:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
FPSC announces CSS 2022 results
01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal leave fans in awe with new romantic dance video
11:49 AM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr