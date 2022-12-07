Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal leave fans in awe with new romantic dance video

MUMBAI – Shehnaaz Gill aka 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif' and Vicky Kaushal danced to the groovy song 'Bana Sharabi', leaving fans spellbound with their steamy performance.

The duo recreated the viral song from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming comedy thriller in the clip, which is now making rounds on the internet.

The former Bigg Boss contestant and Vicky Kaushal donned matching outfits and indulged in a romantic dance, locking eyes and leaving their fans in awe.

The clip shared on Instagram has been filmed at the sets of Desi Vibes, a chat show being hosted by Shehnaaz herself where Vicky appeared to promote his upcoming project.

Gill shared the clip on her Instagram, saying she had to do a dance on it. Within a day, the clip amassed more than 0.7 million love reactions on the photo-sharing platform as fans flocked to the comment section to shower praise on their performance.

Lately, Shehnaaz also shared clicks with Vicky and had called the actor her family. Expressing gladness, the singer cum actor said their chat was more than just conversation.

Bollywood’s upcoming Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, is set to be released on streaming platforms on December 16.