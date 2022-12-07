Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Indonesia, Singapore from today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on three-day official visits to Indonesia and Singapore from December 7-9.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said FM Bilawal will hold meetings with his counterparts and attend international events during the visit.

He will first land in Bali to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and then participate in two multilateral events including the 15th Bali Democracy Forum and an international conference on Afghan women’s education.

At Bali Democracy Forum, FM would underscore Islamabad’s pledges to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern-day challenges. He will also highlight country’s efforts for lasting peace and development in war-torn Afghanistan, especially on equal access to education for everyone.

Later, FM will visit Singapore, where a number of meetings are scheduled. He will call on President Halimah Yacob to share a wide spectrum of bilateral ties.

MoFA further said the multi-nation visits are a reflection of the high priority that Islamabad accords to its relations with ASEAN countries, and its commitment to further strengthen ties with Indonesia and Singapore in all areas of mutual interest.