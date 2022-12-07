Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Indonesia, Singapore from today
Web Desk
12:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Indonesia, Singapore from today
Source: Government of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on three-day official visits to Indonesia and Singapore from December 7-9.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said FM Bilawal will hold meetings with his counterparts and attend international events during the visit.

He will first land in Bali to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and then participate in two multilateral events including the 15th Bali Democracy Forum and an international conference on Afghan women’s education.

At Bali Democracy Forum, FM would underscore Islamabad’s pledges to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern-day challenges. He will also highlight country’s efforts for lasting peace and development in war-torn Afghanistan, especially on equal access to education for everyone.

Later, FM will visit Singapore, where a number of meetings are scheduled. He will call on President Halimah Yacob to share a wide spectrum of bilateral ties.

Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto in Saudi Arabia on ... 01:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has reached Riyadh on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom to ...

MoFA further said the multi-nation visits are a reflection of the high priority that Islamabad accords to its relations with ASEAN countries, and its commitment to further strengthen ties with Indonesia and Singapore in all areas of mutual interest.

More From This Category
Supreme Court orders formation of JIT comprising ...
01:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns ...
01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in ...
10:54 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill hospitalized with ...
09:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Arshad Sharif's murder was targeted ...
09:18 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
Pakistan to hold next general election in October ...
11:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stage actress Samar Rana arrested for fraud in Lahore
12:19 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr