Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto in Saudi Arabia on two-day official visit
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has reached Riyadh on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom to co-chair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).
In a statement, the Foreign Office said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud vis-à-vis important development in Pakistan-Saudi relations.
FM will also call on the Secretary General of the GCC during his official visit and will interact with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom.
It further maintained that the visit of the Foreign Minister will further deepen Islamabad’s engagement with Riyadh for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister visited the Arab nation ahead of a crucial visit by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom Mohammad bin Salman who is expected to visit the South Asian country later this month.
Earlier this month, a meeting of the Joint Working Group of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) was held in the federal capital Islamabad which was co-chaired by Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Jauhar Saleem, and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Both Islamic countries exchanged views on the political and security situations in their immediate neighborhood and the wider region. Matters related to coordination and consultations on bilateral, regional, and international issues were also discussed.
