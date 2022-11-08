Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan this month
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan this month
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will reach Pakistan on an official visit on November 21.

The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad confirmed it, days after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that the Saudi crown prince will be in Pakistan within the ongoing month.

It is expected that the South Asian country will get an additional bailout package worth $4.2 billion from the kingdom during this visit. 

It will be the second official trip of the Saudi prime minister to Pakistan as he, last, visited Pakistan in 2019 when the two Islamic nations inked $21 billion investment agreements, including a $10 billion Aramco oil refinery and a $1 billion petrochemical complex.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Riyadh where he attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit and held a meeting with the Saudi crown prince. After wrapping his visit, the Pakistani PM hoped a breakthrough in the financing of the oil refinery project during the upcoming highly anticipated visit of Mohammad bin Salman.

Earlier this month, the finance minister confirmed that the Saudi Arabia had agreed to roll over existing deposits of $3 billion and their oil facility of $1.2 billion on deferred payment ($100 million on monthly basis) would continue till June 2023.

Saudi Arabia has also agreed to revive the around $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemical project in Pakistan, he said.  

Pakistan gets $13 billion financial support ... 06:57 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – China and Saudi Arabia have assured of $13 billion financial support to Pakistan to help the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces public holiday on November 9
02:55 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Key terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO
02:49 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
In Sharm El-Sheikh meeting, Pakistani PM, Saudi ...
02:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
‘Gateway for innovative future’ – ...
01:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Watch: PTI worker electrocuted after climbing ...
01:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Second lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place today
12:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair 2022
10:21 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr