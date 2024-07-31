British journalist visiting Pakistan to meet Imran Khan expelled 

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has canceled the visa of American-British journalist Charles Glass, who came to Pakistan to meet with the PTI Imran Khan, and sent him back to his home country.

Reports said authorities picked the foreign journalist from his residence in Islamabad and taken to the airport for sending him out of Pakistan.

Charles Glass had emailed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, requesting permission to meet with PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months.

Glass had informed the interior minister in the email that he was not allowed to meet the former prime

The British journalist is also a friend of Imran Khan and came to Pakistan to meet him.

It is recalled that Imran Khan has been detained in the Adiala Jail for several months in multiple cases related to corruption, May 9 riots, and others.