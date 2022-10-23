Two arrested for stealing Nishan-i-Haider replicas, other items from tomb of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have detained two culprits who had taken away Nishan-i-Haider and other items from the tomb of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan.

Nauman Sher, the nephew of Captain Sher Khan, earlier filed a First Information Report in district Swabi over the theft of replicas of Nishan-i-Haider, a personal motorcycle, a solar plate, two batteries, two badges, a UPS, a water filtration machine, a pedestal fan, and two batteries.

Police recovered the stolen items after news sparked outrage and social media activists demanded action over a disgraceful incident at the grave of Sher Khan, who laid his life in an extraordinary act of bravery during the 1999 Kargil war.

The military gallantry award is handed over to the family members of the martyred soldiers and their graves usually have replicas of the emblem attached to the gravestones.

Kargil War hero Captain Sher Khan is known for displaying utmost valor, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

‘Lion of Kargil’ emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.