Two arrested for stealing Nishan-i-Haider replicas, other items from tomb of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan
Share
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have detained two culprits who had taken away Nishan-i-Haider and other items from the tomb of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan.
Nauman Sher, the nephew of Captain Sher Khan, earlier filed a First Information Report in district Swabi over the theft of replicas of Nishan-i-Haider, a personal motorcycle, a solar plate, two batteries, two badges, a UPS, a water filtration machine, a pedestal fan, and two batteries.
Police recovered the stolen items after news sparked outrage and social media activists demanded action over a disgraceful incident at the grave of Sher Khan, who laid his life in an extraordinary act of bravery during the 1999 Kargil war.
The military gallantry award is handed over to the family members of the martyred soldiers and their graves usually have replicas of the emblem attached to the gravestones.
Kargil War hero Captain Sher Khan is known for displaying utmost valor, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.
Over 50 suspects arrested in Pakistan Hindu ... 04:22 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
MULTAN – Police in the country’s eastern province apprehended at least 50 suspects days after a mob ...
‘Lion of Kargil’ emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.
Pakistan remembers Kargil war hero Karnal Sher ... 10:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed across the ...
- ICC's 'Badshah' poster for Babar Azam goes viral ahead of ...11:24 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Two arrested for stealing Nishan-i-Haider replicas, other items from ...10:58 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in ‘attempted murder case’10:21 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
- SLvIRE: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 9 wickets in maiden T20 World Cup ...09:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
- PAKvIND: All eyes on Pakistan, India as two giants set for high ...09:15 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui bids farewell to 'Badshah Begum'04:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussayn tells why Pakistan, India need to rise above differences04:08 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Iman Ali clarifies her remarks were not aimed at insulting Mahira, ...03:59 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022