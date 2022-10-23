ICC's 'Badshah' poster for Babar Azam goes viral ahead of Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

MELBOURNE – Asian giants Pakistan and India are set to renew cricket’s anticipated rivalry today in the T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, fans, cricket bodies, and team boards are trying to hype the clash, while the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been posting creative info-graphics and memes to garner fans’ interest in the contest.

Lately, ICC shared a poster showing Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as a ‘king’ sitting on a throne referring to him as ‘The Badshah’.

The Badshah 👑



The poster soon went viral as fans cheered for captain Babar Azam, who is reigniting the youth’s interest in cricket.

The top cricket body also shared a clip in which several Pakistani players including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood were asked to describe Babar in one word.

Haris called the skipper ‘consistent performer’, while vice-captain Shadab named Babar ‘King badshah’.

The hype is real as a cricket match between cricketing giants is one of the fiercest rivalries in all sports.

Team green will kickstart their campaign in the mega tournament against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while fans are eagerly waiting for the game.